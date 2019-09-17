Latest Windows 10 Patch Found to Cause Even More Problems!

Since the release of the Windows 10 optional update KB4512941, it was found to cause a number of problems on the operating system. Most specifically, that Cortana was (for reasons unclear) gobbling up an entire core of your CPU.

Fortunately, Microsoft was fairly quick in releasing a ‘fix’. Problem solved, right? Well, no. Not even close. Firstly it was found last week that the fix was causing the start menu and search function to stop working. So another little tweak was made.

In a fresh report via PCGamesN, however, more users are reporting that they are now experiencing problems with their network and audio settings!

Microsoft Fixes One Problem & Then Creates Two!

Various users have begun reporting that the ‘fix’ has caused their systems to cease detecting their network adaptors. In addition, it has also been found that users who use multi-channel audio having no sound output.

If ever there needed to be more ammunition for those who have been steering clear of Windows 10, this is it! Remember as well, this all spawned from an optional update!

More Windows 10 Fixes On the Way

Microsoft has confirmed both issues and has said that a new fix is on the way to try and correct them!

Since we have said from the beginning, however, you are simply best advised to just avoid this KB4512941 update. Go into your update settings and just make it go away for a month. If you have, however, already installed this, then you should be able to correct any problems by uninstalling it via the apps menu.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!