The Latest Windows 10 Security Update is Causing BSOD’s

It’s well known by many people that updates applied to Windows 10 have, on occasion, thrown up some pretty weird and unexpected issues. When it comes to the basic security updates, however, I think most would agree that A) They seem pretty benign and B) You wouldn’t expect them to cause problems with the operating system.

Following a report via TechSpot, however, it seems that the most recent Windows 10 (August) Security update is creating some pretty huge problems for users that even include random BSOD’s.

Windows 10 August Security Update

Specifically cited as the ‘KB4565351’ and ‘KB4566782’ security updates (that vary depending on which version of Windows 10 you have) it seems that the issues surrounding them generally tend to fall into one of two categories:

It looks to install but fails after hitting 100% (this is probably good)

If it does successfully install, you may start getting random BSOD errors

If that wasn’t enough, some other users have even reported that while they don’t get any crashes, they are having some pretty significant sound output issues!

What Should I Do?

Well, unfortunately, and as I write this article, I noticed that the Windows update icon was active in my tray. Yes, against my will, Windows 10 has already installed the update and it’s simply waiting on me to restart my PC. Worse, I don’t appear to have an option to tell it to (at least temporarily) go away.

If you haven’t yet had this update, however, the best advice I can give you at this point is to go into your update setting ASAP and put a temporary pause on them. Yes, updating your security is important, but I think we can all agree that having a reliable PC is much more useful!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!