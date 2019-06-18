Latest Windows 10 Update Is Causing ‘Black Screen’ Boot Error

Windows 10

Keeping your operating system up to date is an important part of any regular PC maintenance to ensure that the system is running under the most recent (and usually most stable) version. In addition, it also ensures that you are provided with all of the latest security information to help protect your computer from unwelcome intrusions.

In a report via GHacks, however, the latest patch released for Windows 10 (including Windows Server 2019) is causing a rather unusual error. Namely, that the next time you turn your PC on, you are greeted with a black screen at boot up.

An example of what a black screen might look like.

What Is Causing The Issue?

The issue is reportedly only affecting a small number of users. It is, however, caused directly due to the Windows update released on June 14th. At present, it seems unclear what exactly is causing the problem. The good news is though, that it has a rather simple workaround.

Following an official tech support post, Microsoft has advised any experiencing this problem to restart their computer. With any luck, the problem should go away.

What Do We Think?

Having not experienced this problem on any of our systems, it does seem that this is a very isolated incident. We cannot, however, help but smile at the generic tech support answer of ‘have you tried turning it off and on again’.

In this instance though, that does seem to be the fix and, if it works until Microsoft solves this completely, then it’s not exactly the most inconvenient problem Windows 10 has seen so far!

What do you think? Have you experienced this issue? – Let us know in the comments!