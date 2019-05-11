Latin America to see Worlds First 3D-Printed Village

3D-Printed Village

It’s pretty clear that throughout most of the world, we have something of a housing crisis at the moment. Put simply, there are too many of us and even then, houses are not exactly cheap.

The problem, however, is that it’s not exactly easy to build houses. Not just in the cost, but also the small matter of putting them together.

In a report via Dwell, however, designer Yves Béhar of Fuseproject is set to create the world first village of entirely 3D-printed houses.

Prefabricated Houses

We have already seen a number of amazing uses for 3D-printers and for more than a few years now, they have been touted as a possible solution to creating good quality, but low-cost housing.

This isn’t the first instance of prefabricated housing. A quick look around the UK will find many housing apartments of estates comprised on them. Those, however, were very basic in design and have certainly not aged well.

This alternative (and more modern) solution will, hopefully, prove to be a lot more effective.

When Is Work Starting?

At the time of writing, it’s unclear as to when the project will start. In addition, it’s also not even been disclosed as to where it will be happening. Well, other than the rather nondescript (and vastly large) Latin America area.

With it looking to provide around 50-homes to low-income familiar, however, there are many people and governments who will be keeping an eye on this. Specifically, to see if it is a success and, if so, how this could be further implemented.

What do you think? Could this be a solution to the housing crisis? – Let us know in the comments!