Layers of Fear Is Free To Own On Steam For A Limited Time

Anyone who knows me personally knows that I am not a big fan of horror games. It’s not necessarily that I don’t like being scared, I generally do, but there is something about horror games on computers that just isn’t for me. I suspect it might be due to a childhood corrupted by playing The 7Th guest.

Despite not being a massive fan of playing them, I do, however, have quite a strong interest in the genre as a whole.

As such, I should probably make any other fans aware that Layers of Fear, an exceptionally popular horror title, is currently available to own, for free, on the Steam application. Yep, for free!

How do I claim my copy?

I should at this point be clear. This isn’t a free weekend of a trial period of any kind. This is available not only to download and play but if you act quickly this can be a permanent addition to your steam library.

With the weekend fast approaching, you didn’t need a better excuse to claim your free copy of this game. Well, unless you are younger than 15 which I believe is the games age rating.

At this point, you are probably wondering if it’s worth it. While I won’t spoil anything for you, Layers of Fear is a good horror game that at times is a little predictable and suffers from (dare I say) many things you have probably seen before in other games.

Still, for free, it’s well worth claiming your copy. You can visit the games official webpage on the Steam Store here.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Layers of Fear? Are you planning to claim your free copy? – Let us know in the comments!