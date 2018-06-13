Layers of Fear is Free To Own On Steam For A Limited Time

/ 2 hours ago

Layers of Fear

Layers of Fear Is Free To Own On Steam For A Limited Time

Anyone who knows me personally knows that I am not a big fan of horror games. It’s not necessarily that I don’t like being scared, I generally do, but there is something about horror games on computers that just isn’t for me. I suspect it might be due to a childhood corrupted by playing The 7Th guest.

Despite not being a massive fan of playing them, I do, however, have quite a strong interest in the genre as a whole.

As such, I should probably make any other fans aware that Layers of Fear, an exceptionally popular horror title, is currently available to own, for free, on the Steam application. Yep, for free!

Layers of Fear is FREE on Humble Bundle for the Next 48 Hours

How do I claim my copy?

I should at this point be clear. This isn’t a free weekend of a trial period of any kind. This is available not only to download and play but if you act quickly this can be a permanent addition to your steam library.

With the weekend fast approaching, you didn’t need a better excuse to claim your free copy of this game. Well, unless you are younger than 15 which I believe is the games age rating.

At this point, you are probably wondering if it’s worth it. While I won’t spoil anything for you, Layers of Fear is a good horror game that at times is a little predictable and suffers from (dare I say) many things you have probably seen before in other games.

Still, for free, it’s well worth claiming your copy. You can visit the games official webpage on the Steam Store here.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Layers of Fear? Are you planning to claim your free copy? – Let us know in the comments!

Layers of Fear

 

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja