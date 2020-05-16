Le Mans 24-Hour Race to be Held Virtually!

With more and more events being canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it was hardly any surprise when it was announced that the Le Mans 24-hour race (scheduled to start in June) would also not be going ahead. It seems though that the recent spike in virtual esport options has found a way to revive this annual feature on the sporting calendar!

Yes, the Le Mans 24-hour race is going ahead. Instead this time it will be held virtually!

Le Mans 24-Hour Hour (Virtual) Race!

Having become quite a fan of the recent virtual grand prix races that have been held in lieu of the main season, for those of you familiar with those, this will be very similar. Put simply, both professional drivers, as well as esport enthusiasts, will be taking part in a virtual 24-hour race of the Le Mans race.

Utilizing Forza Motorsport 7, the virtual field will have a maximum of 50 cars, with each team having four drivers made up of at least two professional race car drivers and a maximum of two sim racers.

Where Can I Learn More?

Given the fact that this will be held over a 24-hour period, this is clearly going to be a hardcore virtual racing experience. If you do, therefore, want to learn more about it, then you can check out the announcement website via the link here! – As for the race itself, well that will start on June 13th at 3 pm French time (2 pm GMT) so mark the date in your callendar if you want to check it out!

