League of Legends MSI Final Breaks Streaming Record

League of Legends Final Sees Highest Ever Viewing Figures

I have on many occasions tried to play League of Legends, but ultimately, I always come to the same conclusion. While I might like it, perhaps even enjoy it, I’m nowhere near as good as my teammates want me to be. As such, they often make it abundantly clear in chat and often claim to have had relations with my mother.

Despite my lack of ability though, it is hard to deny that in the world of eSports, the game is one of the most fascinating to watch.

With this week seeing the finals of the League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational final though, a new record has been smashed. In a report via PCGamesN, around 127 million people tuned in to watch the final live.

The previous record gets smashed by a huge margin!

The final saw China’s Royal Never Give Up play against Korea’s King-Zone DragonX. If you want to avoid spoilers skip to the next paragraph now. You have been warned. Never Give Up won the event.

This does, however, reflect a new major milestone. The previous record for such an event stood at 106 million. This latest final therefore managed to garner itself an additional 20 million viewers. While the vast majority appear to have been from China, it is surely in no small part due to the tensions and rivalry that exist between the two countries on various levels.

Such viewing figures clearly shows the influence that League of Legends has in the world of eSports and while the figures are surely impressive, it’s surely only a matter of time before we see them beaten again.

What do you think? Are you a fan of League of Legends? Do you watch eSports events? If so, which game is your current favorite? – Let us know in the comments!