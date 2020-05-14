GTA V is Free on the Epic Games Store?!

Earlier this month, the Epic Games Store teased that a brand new free game was set to be launched on their platform. Nothing new there, right? I mean, since it landed in late 2018 they’re been offering us free games on a pretty regular basis. This one, however, certainly appeared to be a bit different. Specifically, because they didn’t disclose what it was.

Well, following an accidental early Twitter post, Epic Games may have just let the cat out of the bag, and, in terms of their free games promotions, it’s (arguably – and pending confirmation) their biggest coup yet!

Tweet ad is deleted, so here you go pic.twitter.com/3oja0C3418 — Wario64 (@Wario64) May 14, 2020

Grab GTA V For Free?!

When Epic Games posted the teaser, at the time of reporting it I suspected that it was a ‘mystery’ because it was going to be something pretty huge. Presuming that this leak is true, it might just turn out that I was right! Even I didn’t suspect something as big as this though!

Yes! In a Twitter post (captured by user Wario64) it seems that GTA V is going to be this free game! – So, if you haven’t yet tried this game on your system, now might be the perfect time as, remember, this is going to be available for free!

What Do We Think?

We should note that, at the time of writing, there is zero confirmation of this beyond the leaked Twitter post. As such, it’s entirely possible that this might turn out to be fake. If true though, GTA V will undoubtedly represent one of the Epic Games Stores biggest giveaways yet!

With the official ‘reveal’ expected in the next four hours (which will make it 4 pm GMT), however, I’m going to be spamming that refresh in a LOT of anticipation!

You can check this out via the Epic Games Store app or via their official website in the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!