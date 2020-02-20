Leak Suggests iGPU-Less Intel 10th Gen Comet Lake-S F-series

With Intel expected to launch their new 10th-gen Comet Lake-S processors in the next month or so, there is clearly a lot of anticipation surrounding how they will perform and what features they will pack.

In a report via Videocardz, however, it seems that Intel is going to utilize the upcoming CPU range to launch a brand new F-series of processors.

Intel 10th-Gen Comet Lake-S Processors to Feature F-Series Variant

So, what is the F-series I hear you ask? Well, initially introduced late in 2018, the platform essentially boils down to one key point. Namely, that the processors will not feature an integrated graphics solution.

Now, with these designs, there are (generally speaking) two major points to be noted. The good news is that the releases are often (comparatively speaking) less expensive than their standard counterparts while still retaining the performance of the processor. The bad news is that having an F-Series processor will require a dedicated graphics solution.

What Do We Think?

For many gaming consumers, there really isn’t much need to have an iGPU. They don’t, after all, generally perform anything near as well as a standard dedicated graphics card. That being said, however, with a likely price-cut of only around £30 expected, the F-series isn’t going to represent a colossally huge bargain either.

It is, none the less, more than a little surprising. Now all we need to find out if just how good (or bad) these processors are going to be!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!