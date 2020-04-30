Leaked Benchmark Directly Pits Core i9-10900K vs. Ryzen 9 3950X

With the Intel Comet Lake-S platform excepted to be announced shortly (with a formal release anticipated around the end of May) it’s hardly surprising that over the last few weeks we’ve seen masses of news and details surrounding the platform leak online. Admitted, most of this has taken the form of the Z490 motherboard range and if you want to learn more about that, then you can check the link here!

In terms of how Intel’s new processors will compare against AMD, however, a report via Videocardz has found a (seemingly ASUS ROG backed) benchmark figure from Cinebench R15 that (if accurate) pits the Core i9-10900K directly against the Ryzen 9 3950X.

Core i9-10900K vs. Ryzen 9 3950X – Benchmark Leaks!

Firstly, we’re going to again highlight that it’s very unusual to see such a benchmark figure provided by a 3rd-party manufacturer like ASUS. While I’m not saying categorically that it hasn’t happened before, I honestly don’t recall seeing it myself. It does, however, seemingly throw in a little extra ‘validity’ to the overall results.

So, what about those results? Well, in all honesty, they’re pretty much what we expected. While the Intel i9-10900K pips the single-core result (more on that shortly) the AMD 3950X absolutely demolishes it in multi-core. Don’t forget though, the Intel processor here is only 10-core while the AMD alternative is 16. What about that single-core result though?… Well, don’t entirely buy into the representation that the chart makes!

What Do We Think?

While it does appear that Intel has a single-core advantage, take a closer look at those numbers. Intel wins by 9 singular points and, at the risk of being Captain Obvious with the maths, that’s a margin of less than 1%. In other words, they’re actually about the same, and, perhaps even more worryingly, the Intel i9-10900K single-core performance is only a tiny bit better than the existing i9-9900K! In other words, while that chart looks like Intel’s new upcoming CPU has a solid lead in the single-core stakes, it’s honestly so small that, as a general user, you’d probably never notice it.

Still, benchmarks are benchmarks and with a lot more expected in the coming weeks, this is at least an interesting first direct comparison between the two. We would just suggest that you don’t read into it too much.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!