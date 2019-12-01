Leaked Image Shows PS5 Dev Kit Design

All going well, the PlayStation 5 (PS5) will arrive on store shelves for around November 2020. Yes, in theory, we’re less than a year away now from the release of the latest next-gen console from Sony.

Of the many questions asked about the system, one of the more curious is regarding exactly what the system will look like. Well, following a post on Twitter, we at least know what the PS5 developers kit (which is now around 99% confirmed to be ‘in the wild’) will look like.

PS5 Dev Kit Image Leaks Online

The Twitter post below has revealed an image that is certainly making the rounds across various platforms. As such, the original source has become more than a little muddied in the waters. It does, however, claim to be the official developers kit for the Sony PlayStation 5 console.

Is it legitimate though? Well, while it is entirely possible that this could be fake, it does highly resemble a patent application made by Sony late last year.

What Do We Think?

We’re willing to say that this is (probably) a legitimate PS5 Dev Kit system. While some of you might think that this seems rather ‘soon’ for one to appear, remember that people (or more accurately, game/app developers) need to actually know what they’re working with to create games for it.

As for the shape? Well, it’s unlikely that this will be the ‘final state’ of the product. The running theory is that the design has been made to allow for multiple systems to be ‘stacked’ to allow for en-masse stress testing. Again, a theory that sounds more than plausible.

This is, however, pretty much the first nearly guaranteed look we’ve got of the PlayStation 5 and you can expect to hear a lot more about it throughout the early to mid part of 2020.

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!