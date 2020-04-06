Leaked Intel Slides Confirm Comet Lake-S Core Counts

With the Intel 10th-gen Comet Lake-S processors leaks coming thick and fast, it seems more than likely that a release date for the new CPU range can only be just around the corner. It should be noted, however, that while some details are known about these new 10th-gen designs, there are still more than enough blanks to keep us guessing.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, leaked slides coming from Intel has at least confirmed one of the most speculated aspects of their design. Specifically, how many cores we can expect from the respective i5, i7 and i9 CPUs. Overall, it looks pretty impressive.

Intel 10th-Gen Comet Lake-S

With each slide, we have (near) confirmation as to what the ‘top-spec’ of each processor from the specific series should represent. For example, the Intel Core i9-10900K should be a 10-core/20-thread design running at 5.3GHz. A design that should, in theory, give the Ryzen 3900X a run for its performance. We’d say money, but we know Intel is probably going to be more expensive.

Similarly, the i7-10700K comes at 8/16 at 5.1GHz with the Core i5-10600K being 6/12 at 4.8GHz. Overall, this is shaping up to, at least based on these numbers, be some very impressive processor releases. Will these CPUs give AMD something to think about, though?…

What Do We Think?

As to exactly how good these are going to be, well, until they are launched and we (as in the review industry as a whole) can check them out, the short answer is that we don’t know. Based on a reported leak last week, however, the early indications suggest that when compared to the AMD Ryzen 3XXX range, Intel is probably as good, but also likely not much better. If even at all!

The good news is that Intel is seemingly set to launch this new CPU range on April 30th. As such, and all going well, we won’t have long before we can find out for ourselves! It is, therefore, going to be interesting to how these can affect the processor landscape!

What do you think? Are you excited about Intel’s Comet Lake-S platform? How do you think they’ll stack up against AMD’s Ryzen? – Let us know in the comments!