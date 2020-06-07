Leaked Nvidia 3080 Images Get Upgraded Renders!

You may recall that earlier this week rather crude images leaked online that claimed to be from one of the upcoming Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card designs. This news was compounded on further when, less than 24-hours later, specifications for the GPU also ‘leaked’ online.

Well, if you were looking at a clearer idea as to what this release may represent, then Reddit user “JDSP_” has certainly stepped up to the plate. Using those initial rather blurry images, they have created a full high-resolution 3D render of the graphics card showing us what it potentially looks like from all angles and in crystal clear clarity!

Nvidia RTX 3080

Now, it should be noted that the original leaked images were not high-quality and did not specifically show off all angles. Using this limited information available, however, “JDSP_” has been able to give us the best views yet of what this very stylish new GPU may represent.

Based on speculation from the prior leak, it does seem to confirm that the Nvidia 3080 may be set to have a ‘flip’ in the PCB with the main aesthetic visuals of the graphics card being shown on the top rather than on the bottom. Put simply though, with these new images available, it will likely give people a much clearer idea of what this GPU will look like and, dare we say, change some of the initial negative reaction to the design.

What Do We Think?

Despite the amazing work that has gone into recreating the original low-quality images, there is still a pretty hefty caveat surrounding this. Namely, there is literally zero confirmation that this really is one of the intended designs from Nvidia. With 3D-printer ownership being more common, put simply, there’s every possibility that the images these new renders are based on were fake.

Don’t let that get in the way of just how amazing this recreation of them is though. If this is the Nvidia 3080, then this is probably the best look we’re going to have of it for at least another few months!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!