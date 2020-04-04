Leaks Hints That Intel’s Next-Next-CPUs Will be Called 11th-Gen

With Intel’s Comet Lake-H and Comet Lake-S platform both falling under the 10th-gen branding (ie 10900), it’s (for reasons that we’ve never truly nailed down) been speculated for quite some time now that with the launch of the next-next-gen platform, Intel would change its branding. You know, similar to how Nvidia went from 10XX to 20XX.

Well, in a report via Videocardz, a leaked image (reportedly taken from a Tiger Lake U processor) suggests that this is not going to be the case. The next-next-gen from Intel will (apparently) be the 11th-gen releases!

Intel 11th-Gen Processors Confirmed?

In the leaked image, we can see a clear reference to a new Tiger Lake U processor. A CPU that does specifically refer to the design as being ’11th-gen’. While not a lot is know about this processor, it is believed to be a CPU primarily aiming for ultra-thin laptops and, in addition, will feature an Intel XE integrated graphics card. In other words, this specific processor is more of an APU similar to Ryzen with integrated Vega.

What Do We Think?

It should be noted that Intel’s desktop-based Comet Lake-S 10th-gen processors have yet to be released. As such, there is still plenty of time for this branding to change. If this leak is any indication, however, it at least suggests that one of the next ‘big’ things on the way from Intel will be a 11900K processor. That is, however, at least a couple of years away! Let’s get the 10th-gen sorted first, right?

What do you think? Do you think Intel will stick with its current release branding pattern? – Let us know in the comments!

