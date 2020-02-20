LEC Names AKRacing as Official Gaming Chair Supplier for 2020

If you’re a fan of esports, then it’s pretty much a guarantee that you’ve encountered League of Legends at some point. Who knows, perhaps you even play it yourself! Having had a go at it myself, all I can say is that I learned, pretty quickly, that I wasn’t very good at it.

In announcing their latest partnership, however, the LEC (League of Legends European Championship) has confirmed that AKRacing will be their gaming chair supplier for the 2020 season!

A pretty major deal that will see some of the world’s best League of Legends players putting their skills to the test sat in a pretty amazing AKRacing gaming chair!

What Does AKRacing Have to Say?

In announcing the news, AKRacing is clearly delighted to be involved in one of the world’s biggest esports competitions.

“We are beyond ecstatic to be making our entry into the world that is League of Legends via our 2020 LEC Season partnership. Together with Riot Games, we’re able to share our passion for gaming and comfort as we bring our premium chairs to the players of the European Championship.”

What Does LEC Have to Say?

“We’re excited to announce that AKRacing will be joining the LEC as our Official Chair Supplier for the 2020 and providing the onstage seats for legendary players as they meet on the Rift. Since 2001, AKRacing has been perfecting top of the line seating, starting with their history creating luxurious and streamlined seats for racing cars. Since expanding to gaming, the company makes sure that players are competing in comfort and style by running design, product development, testing and quality control for all of their chairs in-house.”

Where Can I Learn More?

For more information on the AKRacing deal and other League of Legends European Championship news, you can check out their official website via the link here!

If you’re now considering checking out AKRacing gaming chairs, you can also visit their official website via the link here! – Trust us, you’re going to like what you see!

