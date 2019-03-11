Legendary RPG ‘RuneQuest’ Finally Getting Video Game Adaptation

From Dublin-based Dev Black Shamrock

After 41 years, legendary role-playing game series RuneQuest by Chaosium Inc is finally getting a video game adaptation.

This is the first time the fantasy work of legendary game designer Greg Stafford gets an adaptation. So needless to say, hopes are high that the developers can do it justice.

Video game adaptation duties fall into the shoulders of Dublin-based Black Shamrock.

Olivier Masclef, Managing Director from Black Shamrock comments: “We’re so excited to be working on such a legendary fantasy role-playing world and take very seriously the trust that Chaosium has placed with us. As up-and-coming RPG specialists, the opportunity to bring the world of Glorantha to life is a dream come true.”

Black Shamrock’s previous works include Starlink: Battle for Atlas, which they co-developed with Ubisoft Toronto. For RuneQuest however, they are handling the full development duties on their own.

When is This Video Game Coming Out?

It is still too early in the development cycle for any target dates. Since the world of Glorantha is quite massive, expect development to take a while.

Fans and critics alike enjoy the current Chaosium edition, RuneQuest: Roleplaying in Glorantha (RQG). Showing that despite its age, it is still a highly popular property.