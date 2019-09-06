Lego Announces 4,700 Piece Imperial Star Destroyer Kit

I must admit that it has been more than a little while since I last attempted to tackle a Lego kit, but I can’t help but eye-up each new kit they release with more than a little curiosity. Particularly those that are on the grander scale. A good example of this would be the Bugatti Chiron. Although it wasn’t released as a kit (likely due to the amazing prohibitive cost) it was still a full-size working model!

If you are, however, looking for your next project and are a fan of Star Wars, then Lego definitely has something of interest for you. Coming this October, you can buy and construct your very own 4,700 piece Imperial Star Destroyer.

Lego Announces Star Wars Imperial Star Destroyer Kit

Set for release on October 1st (or September 18th if you’re a VIP member) this kit is certainly towards their more ambitious end of the master-builder scale. Standing at 44cm tall and 110cm long, this model is huge!

“Build and display an icon of the Galactic Empire – the Devastator. With over 4,700 LEGO® pieces, this Ultimate Collector Series 75252 Imperial Star Destroyer model captures all the authentic details of the starship as it appeared in the opening scene of Star Wars: A New Hope, including swiveling guns, a tilting radar dish, huge engine exhausts, intricate surface detailing and of course a buildable scale version of the Rebels’ Tantive IV starship to chase down. This galactic civil war UCS set also includes a display stand with informational fact plaque and 2 Imperial minifigures, making it the perfect LEGO Star Wars collectible for discerning fans.”

Where Can I Get It?

The chances are that to ensure you get your model in a prompt fashion, you’ll probably have to order it directly from Lego. With a price tag of $699, however, you might want to keep this purchase quiet from your significant other. They too might think it’s awesome, but for that price, they’ll likely have better uses for the money!

For more information on the model, you can check out the official website via the link here!

What do you think? Are you impressed with the model? – Let us know in the comments!