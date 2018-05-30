Lego DC Super Villains Game Officially Announced With Trailer

Lego DC Super Villains Is Officially Announced With a Full Trailer

The Lego cames have almost consistently proven themselves to be popular titles on PC and console. Pretty much every family-friendly movie gets a Lego game tie-in, but this time around it looks like we’re going to go back to the DC Universe. Better still, we’re not going to be the good guy either.

In this new game, you will be able to create your own super villain and work alongside some of DC’s classic bad guys. Ironically, to save the city as it seems you’ve been sent to some kind of parallel universe where the DC Super Heroes are not around.

While the parallel universe bit might be a little done to death, the game regardless looks fantastic and one of the more interesting releases in the franchise for some time.

When is it out?

Lego DC Super Villains will release on October 16, 2018, for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch. Therefore, no one is going to miss out on this brilliant looking release.

The game is going to be available in a number of forms including special editions with bonus characters. It is all a little confusing so if you are interested, you can visit the official game website in the link here.

We have, of course, seen the Joker before in the Batman movie. That being said though, having a game that focuses on the bad guys is certainly going to be interesting. I suspect my wife will be pre-ordering it now as she’s a massive fan of the game franchise.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Lego games? Looking forward to Lego DC Super Villains? In addition, are there any other games you would like to see get the Lego treatment? – Let us know in the comments!