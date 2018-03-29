LEGO The Incredibles Game Is On The Way!

LEGO The Incredibles Is Coming

You may have noticed, but a sequel to the Incredibles movie is on the way. If you didn’t, then you really need to pay more attention to our posts. With that being released on June 15th it’s hardly surprising to hear that the usual mass franchise tie-in products will come with it.

One which we were not expecting though is that in a report via DSOGaming, an Incredibles video game is on the way.

Shut up and take my bricks!

I have a lot of admiration for the Lego gaming franchise for various reasons. Although I am personally not a massive fan of them myself, I do understand the appeal of them. It’s the same appeal that has made my wife buy practically every one of them. Additionally, they are perhaps the only video games she has ever completed, at least, without the need for my assistance at some point. Although her obsessive brick collecting does drive me crazy sometimes.

The appeal of collecting and building in a fun environment has massive appeal to both adults and children. Taking a rather cynical view of the games though, I am amazed that for over 10 years now they have been able to essentially release the same game with different skins each time. Then again, I’m not one to talk. I generally tend to buy the new Fifa Football game each year.

When is it out?

Well, you remember that film release on June 12th. Well, this game is releasing on July 13th. Just about the right time to cash on the obvious frenzy that comes with a Disney summer blockbuster release. As for what to expect from it, well, I daresay that if you have played a Lego game before you’ll pretty much be able to expect the same again. This franchise, however, seems to have the magic touch of making that work nearly every time.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Lego games? Excited the Incredibles sequel? – Let us know in the comments!