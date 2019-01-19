The Lego Movie 2 Teases New Infectious Song

The Lego Movie 2

Given the success of the first Lego film which was released in 2014, the fact that a sequel would come sooner or later was guaranteed. We have, admittedly, seen a number of spin-offs in the meantime, but the 2nd official film is on the way and it seems that they are looking to replicate more than just the look of the original.

Following the release of a new video, it seems that they want to tie in another catchy song. Everything is awesome!

“The Song That Will Get Stuck In Your Head”

‘Everything is Awesome’ clearly proved to be something of a surprise from the first film. Specifically, just how popular it became for a rather generic pop-tune. This time around, however, they’re going for the rather more blunt approach. Namely, ‘The song that will get stuck in your head’.

You can check out snippets from the song in the video below. Be warned, however, that the song title isn’t unwarranted!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

When Is It Out?

The Lego Movie 2 will release in cinemas (all going well) on February 8th. I only add this caveat as the film has already been delayed twice (with it originally intended for release in 2017). If the film is half as good as the first though, we’re in for more than a little treat here and don’t be surprised if ‘The song that will get stuck in your head’ starts scooting up the charts!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!