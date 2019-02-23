Lego Reveal 1,500 Piece 1967 Ford Mustang Kit

Lego Ford Mustang

When it comes to Lego, one thing is certain. The only limitation to what you can design is your imagination. Well, that and how many bricks you actually have in your box. When it comes to the iconic building tool, however, there are loads of amazing kits available to buy and even situations where the brick is pushed firmly outside of the box. We’ve seen working pianos, cameras, and perhaps most impressive of all, a full-size (and working) model of a Bugatti Chiron.

Speaking of cars, Lego does, of course, have more than a few kits available for some of the most iconic designs to date. In terms of American muscle cars, there are few that are more iconic than the 1960’s Ford Mustang. In a report via CNET, however, Lego has decided to turn this classic into a 1,500 piece kit which will be available to buy and build in the very near future!

The Model!

The kit will comprise of around 1,500 pieces and will also feature a number of attachable/detachable and customised features. This includes opening doors, hood, boot and even a working steering wheel. To get a better idea of how this will all operate when assembled, check out the video below!

When Is It Out?

The Lego Mustang kit is set to release on March 1st. Although it will see a retail release, if you really want this, your best bet would be checking out their official store via the link here! – For a price of $150, it is certainly significantly cheaper than the real thing and will certainly be a fun design for even the most competent of ‘Master Builders’ amongst you!

What do you think? Impressed with the model? – Let us know in the comments!