Lego Reveals 3,000 Piece Jurassic Park Kit

Jurassic Park

For children young or old, there is more than a certain attraction of putting a Lego kit together. This is something perfect best reflected in the fact that in recent years the brick company has been pushing out more and more kits that require ‘Master Builder’ levels of commitment.

Their latest upcoming release, however, looks more than a little awesome. Yes, a full Jurassic Park Lego kit is on the way and, even I’ll admit, I want this!

What Do You Get?

The kit, which comprises of 3,000 pieces comes with a number of models and figures based on the highly-popular franchise. These include;

A model of the iconic park gate

An articulated t-rex

Models based on the original films main characters

A baby t-rex

The gates stand at 49cm tall with the T-rex himself at 22cm. So, in terms of stature, this is a pretty impressive kit! With 3,000 pieces as well, you’re going to need a nice clean space and presumably more than a few hours to spare!

Where Can I Get It?

At the time of writing, it seems more than likely that the kit will (at least primarily) only be sold via their official online website. With a price of £219.99, however, it isn’t cheap. Then again, you didn’t really think it would be did you?

If you are interested in the kit, however, it will be available to purchase on June 19th from the official Lego store website which you can visit via the link here!

What do you think? Are you a fan of Lego kits? – Let us know in the comments!