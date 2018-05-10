Lenovo Equips ThinkCentre M Desktops with 8th Gen Intel

/ 57 mins ago

Lenovo Equips ThinkCentre M Desktops with 8th Gen Intel

Available in Desktop Tower and Mini-Desktop Form Factor

Lenovo has launched their new additions to the ThinkCentre M series enterprise PCs, available in both tower and micro-desktop variants. These will be using Intel’s latest Coffee Lake 8th gen Core processors and brings more connectivity options.

What Can Users Expect from these New ThinkCentre M Models?

As the name suggests, the tower option is a typical expandable mid-tower option for businesses. New models include the M920 and M720, equipped with Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C connectivity. In the case of the M920, Lenovo also provides an Intel vPro option. These tower PCs also come with a physical chassis e-Lock and TPM security chip for tamper-proof protection.

Lenovo Equips ThinkCentre M Desktops with 8th Gen Intel

Meanwhile, the micro-desktop variants are ideal for space-constrained offices. The new models include the M920x, M920q and M720q. These micro versions come with various stand kits as well as mounting options for installation behind displays.

Lenovo Equips ThinkCentre M Desktops with 8th Gen Intel

Obviously, these are not as modular or upgradable as the regular desktop version. Although they are still very capable and have with multi-monitor support, as well as USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 (optional via expansion on the M920) connectivity. The M920x version even comes with a discrete GPU option. Although the M720 also provides two separate options for having either quad Network interface card or serial expansion port.

Lenovo Equips ThinkCentre M Desktops with 8th Gen Intel

How Much Are these Lenovo ThinkCentre M Desktop PCs?

Lenovo has not revealed any pricing information yet. However, more information should surface closer to the July 2018 availability date.

Topics: , , , , , ,

Support eTeknix.com

By supporting eTeknix, you help us grow. And continue to bring you the latest news, reviews, and competitions. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter to keep up with the latest technology. Share your favourite articles, chat with the team and more. Also check out eTeknix YouTube, where you'll find our latest video reviews, event coverage and features in 4K!
eTeknix FacebookeTeknix TwittereTeknix Instagram

Check out our Latest Video

Speak Your Mind

Tell us what you're thinking...
and oh, if you want a pic to show with your comment, go get a gravatar!


Optimized with PageSpeed Ninja