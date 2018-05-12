Lenovo Launches Budget IdeaPad Laptops Starting from $249

A Whole New Range of IdeaPads from Lenovo

Lenovo has unveiled their new range of IdeaPad laptops in a variety of configuration, size and even colour options. Obviously, this would be confusing to buyers if they have to name each one uniquely. So instead, Lenovo separates these new IdeaPads into three main new models: the IdeaPad 330, 330S and the 530S. The 330 is the budget version, while the 330S is a mainstream solution and the 530S is the top shelf version of the IdeaPad.

What Features Can Users Expect from the IdeaPad 330 Laptop?

The IdeaPad 330 will come in three different screen models: 14-inches, 15-inches and 17-inches. In terms of resolution, these three units a variety as well. The 14-inch and 15-inch display can either have a 1366 x 763 or a 1920 x 1080 panel. However, only the 15-inch model can have a touch display 1920 x 1080 option. Meanwhile, the larger 17-inch IdeaPad is available in with either 1600 x 900 or 1920 x 1080 resolution screen.

As for processors, both the 14-inch and 15-inch have options ranging from Intel Celeron or Pentium to 7th or 8th Gen Core i7 processors. The larger 17-inch model is only available with either 7th or 8th Gen i7 CPUs. All three come with 4GB of memory, with the 14-inch model available up to 12 GB while the 15 and 17-inch can go as high up as 16 GB.

GPU options start with the integrated Intel IGP and is upgradeable to either NVIDIA MX110 or MX130. The 15-inch and 17-inch model have additional upgrade options which include the MX150 or a GeForce GTX 1050.

The 14-inch base model measures 338 x 250 x 23 mm and weighs at just 2.1kg. The 15-inch model is only slightly larger and heavier at 378 x 260 x 23 mm and 2.2 kg. Lastly, the 17-inch model measures 418 x 293 x 25 mm and starts at 2.8 kg.

Storage-wise, all three models come with a base option of 128 GB SSD, upgradeable to 2 TB in various combinations of SSD or HDD.

What Features Can Users Expect from the IdeaPad 330S Laptop?

The Lenovo IdeaPad 330S is available with either a 14-inch or 15-inch screen. The display can be a 1366 x 768 or a 1920 x 1080 IPS panel for both. Users can select between an Intel Pentium Silver CPU or upgrade all the way to a 7th or 8th generation Core i7 processor.

They also share the same GPU, storage and memory configuration options. The GPU being either the integrated Intel IGP or the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050. Storage capacity also starts at 128 GB SSD like the IdeaPad 330 and can go as high up as 2 TB in various combinations of SSD and HDD. Base memory options start at just 4 GB, but can upgrade up to 16 GB. This laptop also comes with optional Intel Optane memory.

The 14-inch model measures 323 x 235 and is 19mm thick with a starting weight of 1.7 kg. Meanwhile, the 15-inch model comes in at 358 x 244 x 19 mm. If users choose the GeForce GTX 1050 option, the laptop’s thickness increases slightly. This 15-inch model has a starting weight of 1.9 kg.

What Features Can Users Expect from the IdeaPad 530S Laptop?

Unlike the 330 and 330S, the Lenovo IdeaPad 530S is a premium laptop. It is available with either 14-inch 2560 x 1440 or 15-inch 1920 x 1080 resolution display. That might sound odd but the smaller version does have the higher resolution panel. The 14-inch model is only 16 mm thick and weighs 1.49 kg. Meanwhile, the larger 15-inch model is only 1 mm thicker at 17 mm, and weighs 1.69 kg. It features Rapid Charge technlogy and comes with Harman Speakers with Dolby Audio.

CPU options include 7th or 8th Generation Core i7 Intel CPU for the 14-inch variant. Meanwhile the 15-inch model is only available with 8th Gen Core i7 Intel CPU. Both are available with integrated graphics or NVIDIA MX 130, MX 150 and GeForce GTX 1050 GPU as options. The IdeaPad 530S also sports 2x USB 3.0 ports, 1x USB-C port, an SD card slot, HDMI, 2×2 802.11ac WiFi and Bluetooth 4.1.

How Much are These 2018 IdeaPad Laptops?