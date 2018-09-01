Lenovo Prepares Ideapad C330 and S330 Chromebooks

Two New Budget Chromebooks from Lenovo

Although Lenovo is preparing a high-end Chromebook with a 4K UHD screen, they are not forgetting those on a limited budget. They are also preparing the Ideapad C330 and Ideapad S330 Chromebooks, all priced under $300 and built for Android Play store apps.

The main difference between the two is the fact that the C330 is a convertible model. Lenovo has changed their brand naming scheme this time around. No longer using Yoga to denote convertible units. Instead they are using prefixes hence the “C” in a name. The “S” in S330 however, refers to “slim”, having a thinner profile than other notebooks. In fact it only measures 325.7 x 232.35 x 20.8mm. Meanwhile, the C330 measures 292 x 215.39 x 19.6mm, which oddly enough is thinner than the S330.

Both the S330 and C330 replace the previous Yoga 330, although the internals remain relatively the same. The two also share a MediaTek 8173C 2.1GHz Quad core ARM processor with 4GB of LPDDR3. Storage can either be 32GB or 64GB eMMC.

As for display options, the IdeaPad C330 is only available in an 11.6″ variety with a 1366 x 768 resolution Touch IPS display. On the other hand, the S330 is available with a 14″ 1366 x 768 TN or 14″ 1920 x 1080 TN display.

Both have a 10 hour battery life, HDMI, Card Reader, 1x USB 3.0 Type-A, and 1x USB Type-C. This Type-C port can deliver power, be used for storage or display output.

How Much are the Ideapad C330 and S330 Chromebooks?

The IdeaPad S330 starts at just $250 USD, while the convertible C330 Chromebook starts at $280 USD.