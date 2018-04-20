Lenovo Preparing ThinkPad E485/E585 with Ryzen Mobile CPU

Affordable Ryzen-Powered ThinkPads

Following DELL‘s quiet listing of AMD Ryzen equipped Inspiron 13 and 15 laptops, Lenovo has also begun listing their new ThinkPad E485 and E585. Both are affordable Ryzen Mobile CPU powered laptops, ideal for the business minded user. Both are available with Ryzen 3 2200U, Ryzen 5 2500U or Ryzen 7 2700U processors. These CPUs also matchup to their respective Radeon Vega 3, 8 and 10 GPU. The DDR4 RAM is also configurable up to 32GB.

What Features Can Users Expect Between the ThinkPad E485 and the E585?

The main difference between the two is the screen size. The ThinkPad E485 has a 14-inch screen, available with a 1366 x 768 or 1920 x 1080 resolution anti-glare IPS panel. As for the ThinkPad E585, it has a slightly larger 15.6″ display, available with the same resolution options.

The E585 also has the larger battery of the two, able to perform up to 13 hours with its 45Wh unit. The E485 on the other hand only lasts up to 9 hours. Both come with a 65W AC adapter with rapid charge technology.

In terms of storage, both Lenovo ThinkPads support up to 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD or up to 1TB HDD disk. The two also share identical connectivity ports, including 2x USB 3.1, a USB-C, a USB 2.0, an HDMI, an RJ45 and a 4-in-1 MicroSD card reader.

How Much Are These Notebooks?

Lenovo did not release any pricing information yet. However, you can expect them to be competitively priced to DELL’s Inspiron 13 and Inspiron 15. Those start at just $629 and are all under $929 USD. These Thinkpads should be available before the end of April.