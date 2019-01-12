Lenovo Smart Clock Is Smarter Than It Sounds

Lenovo Smart Clock

Lenovo has built up over the last few years a particularly strong reputation for their products. Providing a wide variety of inexpensive laptops and tablets, the chances are that if you don’t own something of theirs, you’ve at least probably encountered it. It seems, however, that Lenovo is turning their technology in an unusual new direction.

In a report via The Star, the company has revealed their brand new smart clock. A clock, however, that is probably smarter than you’d give it credit for!

Modified Tablet

The smart clock, which was revealed at CES 2019, is by all account merely a modification to their existing tablet technology. In terms of what this does, however, it ticks an awfully good amount of the right boxes. The smart clock comes with the following features;

Plays music via Google assist.

Weather checks/reports.

Checks traffic reports (and modifies your alarm accordingly if bad).

It can link to your smart lights to turn them on or off.

Comes with a USB socket to charge your phone.

Can link to your smart TV.

It can make phone calls.

Automatically adjustable lighting.

Features to help you sleep.

Oh, and it can also tell you what the time is.

What Do We Think?

There are, of course, already a number of ‘smart clocks’ on the market. There are none, however, (at least to my knowledge), that offer so many attractive features. Suddenly, this product switches from being a technological novelty to potentially being genuinely remarkable versatile and useful.

Honestly, I think I would own one of these and with them set to release in early 2019 for circa £65, I may very well follow up on that!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!