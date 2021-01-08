Lenovo Unveils its 5G Enabled Notebooks and Tablets

Digital transformation is now more personal than ever during the new (but hopefully not permanent) norm in renewing our collective desire for levity and to get more things done from home. Although our everyday lives have changed, we can still watch the latest movies, applaud our kids’ teachers or cheer on coworkers via connected technologies from home. Smarter Lenovo consumer products and software can help you to adapt and stay connected in an ever-changing world.

Seeing what’s possible with technology that’s stylish, always ready, and always adapting to people’s evolving needs to learn, relax, and work better from home, has inspired Lenovo to create smarter experiences for all.

As such, at CES this year, Lenovo will be announcing several standout IdeaPad laptops including one with 5G1, a tablet with a brilliant 2K display, and several productivity accessories—plus rolling out the latest software updates to Lenovo Vantage to help you personalize your computing experience even further.

Lenovo 5G Enabled Notebooks and Tablets

Consumers need a fast, efficient and connected laptop to take them beyond their current reality – at accessible prices. With family members sharing home Wi-Fi networks at peak hours, it’s more important than ever to have a reliable 4G/LTE and 5G cellular connection to enable lightning-fast speeds during your next presentation to the boss. That’s why Lenovo has created the new ultra-portable Lenovo IdeaPad 5G.

Offering up to 20 hours of battery life of continuous video playback, you’ll stay entertained watching videos on your sofa all day on this 14-inch clamshell laptop with available lightning-fast 5G speeds (supports sub-6 GHz), reliable 4G LTE4, plus strong Wi-Fi 55 connectivity. This practical yet sleek device makes it easier for multitaskers to stay connected at home or on the go by combining what you love about your smartphone, (it even has a SIM card holder!) like instant-on responsive performance, with the efficiency of a thin and light fan-less laptop with Windows 10. Where 5G is unavailable, you’ll enjoy more security and dependability via 4G LTE connectivity, which comes default on the new IdeaPad 5G laptop.

The performance and efficiency of the IdeaPad 5G are enabled by the leading Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx 5G compute platform and utilizes powerful Qualcomm Adreno 680 graphics and the Qualcomm Snapdragon X55 Modem-RF system for connectivity. This innovative 5G-connected laptop empowers you to download movies, make calls and send emails from virtually anywhere at speeds up to 10 times faster than 4G, through a 5G service provider.6 You can download large files in a flash and stream shows with the clarity of Full HD through its 14-inch (1920 x 1080) IPS display that’s 300 nits bright for a rich picture with 100 percent sRGB quality color gamut. Also available is the 14-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 4G/LTE model powered by the Snapdragon 8c compute platform, delivering smooth, responsive performance as you learn and play. With the IdeaPad 5G and the IdeaPad 4G/LTE, you’ll also get up to 8 GB LPDDR4X memory and 512 GB of PCIe SSD storage.

IdeaPad 5i Pro and IdeaPad 5 Pro

Introducing Lenovo’s most powerful IdeaPad laptops yet, the IdeaPad 5i Pro9 and IdeaPad 5 Pro. It’s the new reliable laptop series that oozes style and performance in a range of configuration options. Choose your perfect entertainment specs, display size (14-inch and 16-inch), and an all-metal chassis exterior in either fashionable Cloud Grey or Storm Grey hue.

For the first time on a Lenovo IdeaPad laptop, the display is offered with wider 16:10 aspect ratio to better accommodate for multitasking with Windows and the occasional movie night. With less bezel on all sides for an impressive 90 percent screen-to-body ratio and colorful 100 percent sRGB quality, the IdeaPad 5i Pro and IdeaPad 5 Pro deliver better learning and entertainment experiences from wherever you are in the house, thanks to more stable Wi-Fi 65 connectivity. Display is certified safer by TÜV Rheinland for having Eye Care technology to reduce blue light to help protect your eyesight while working long hours.

Effortlessly portable and weighing just 1.45 kg for the 14-inch size and 2 kg for the larger 16-inch, and with smarter features like an IR camera with Windows Hello to help keep you better protected while logging in hands-free. Plus, the IR camera’s clever time-of-flight (ToF) sensors provide everyday efficiencies via attention-sensing software from Glance by Mirametrix, like pausing your video when you walk away to get more coffee. Your laptop will even call out with an alarm if it’s ever moved when your back is turned.

Your laptop is set to Intelligent Cooling Mode by default to help you leverage balanced AI-enhancements to optimize battery life; to shift your laptop’s performance, just use Lenovo Q-Control by pressing Fn+Q to go up to Maximum Performance mode or down into Battery Saving mode. And when you opt for the display with the higher refresh rate spec12, you’ll have the ability to slow down screen refreshes for added control over battery life while engaged in lighter work—just press Fn+R.

Enjoy a larger trackpad over previous generations, plus the bouncier feel of soft-landing switches via the improved keyboard with optional backlighting. Experience quality entertainment and immerse yourself in a whole new world of sound with Dolby Atmos and sharp imagery of the up to 2.8K high-definition display resolution offered across the 14-inch laptop models.

Where Can I Learn More?

At the time of writing, the regional availability is somewhat varied depending on the laptop or tablet model. Lenovo has, however, confirmed the following information:

The 14-inch IdeaPad 5G is expected to be available in select markets, not available in North America at this time. Pricing is TBC.

The 16-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro laptop with up to the latest AMD Ryzen H-Series Mobile Processors and up to next-gen NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPUs will start at $1149.99 and is expected to be available starting May 2021. The 14-inch IdeaPad 5 Pro is not available in North America at this time but is expected to be available in EMEA in March 2021 and will start at €799.00 (including VAT).

The 16-inch IdeaPad 5i Pro laptop is not available in North America but is expected to be available in EMEA starting March 2021 and will start at €899 (including VAT). The 14-inch model is also not available in North America but is expected to be available in EMEA in March 2021 and will start at €699 (including VAT).25

The Lenovo Tab P11 will start at $229.99 and is available now.

For more information on all of these new product launches, you can check out the official Lenovo website via the link here!

