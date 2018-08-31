Lenovo Unveils New Legion Gaming Desktop PC Lineup

Powered by NVIDIA RTX

Lenovo took the time to announce their new Legion Gaming PC lineup at IFA 2018. This includes the new Legion T730 tower and C730 cube desktops. Both will be available in Europe starting October and provides the latest graphics technology via NVIDIA RTX.

What Can Gamers Expect from the Lenovo Legion T730?

The Legion T730 tower case comes equipped with an Intel 8th Generation Core processor. Users can choose between either i5-8400, i7-8700 or upgrade to an unlocked i7-8700K. Memory options go up to 32GB, and storage options can max out with 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD with two 2TB SATA HDDs.

Since it is a gaming PC, the 28-litre tower can be equipped with an NVIDIA GTX 1060, which can be upgraded to the latest RTX 2080 graphics card. This gaming power also provides an option for liquid cooling, and has RGB LEDs for the aesthetic minded.

What Can Gamers Expect from the Lenovo Legion C730?

The Legion C730 on the other hand uses a shorter cube design rather than a regular tower. It has a similar top handle design as the T730 case, but the viewing window is now at the top, instead of the left side panel. This PC also comes equipped with RGB LED and the same hardware configuration options as the T730. The only exception being the option to liquid cool the components.

How Much Are These Lenovo Legion Gaming PCs?

Both the Legion T730 and C730 with an RTX 2070 starts at just 1,999 EUR, with the RTX 2080 version available for 2699 EUR.

In addition to the PCs, Lenovo is also introducing the L27M gaming monitor. This is a 27-inch bezel-free full-HD display which is suitable for either C730 or T730 PCs. This monitor costs 279 EUR, and will be available starting November.