Lenovo Unveils Pair of Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Lenovo’s Answer to Microsoft Surface Headphones

Mobile World Congress 2019 (MWC 2019) is currently underway in Barcelona. While most announcements revolve around smartphones, Lenovo also used the event to launch a slew of new laptops and accessories.

One of these is their answer to Microsoft‘s Surface wireless ANC headphones. Except they are doing a two-pronged attack offering the Thinkpad X1 and Yoga active-noise cancelling headphones at the same time.

The two headphones are quite similar, although their naming has to do with the target market. The Thinkpad variant targeting business users, whereas the Yoga is for more mainstream users. The Thinkpad X1 is also darker, whereas the Yoga version is lighter coloured.

Both have aluminium-finished ear cups with 90-dgree collapsible hinges. The control buttons are also built into the ear cups, along with noise cancellation settings and volume.

Compatibility extends to Windows, iOS and Android platforms with Bluetooth 5.0 support.

How Much are the Lenovo Yoga and Thinkpad X1 ANC Headphones?

MSRP is €158 for either one, and availability starts in June 2019. It will be available in the US a month later that for $149. Although the Yoga version is going to cost them an extra $20. Mostly due to extra accessories including a carrying bag.