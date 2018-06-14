Lenovo’s New ThinkPad P52 Laptop Can Fit 128GB of RAM

Mobile Workstation Powerhouse from Lenovo

Lenovo already released plenty of new ThinkPad options this year. However, their latest called the ThinkPad P52 is an impressively powerful mobile workstation with Intel 8th Gen 6-core and Xeon CPU options. Furthermore, Lenovo also significantly improves upon all aspects of the previous ThinkPad P51 model. Including GPU, memory and storage.

What Kind of Hardware is the ThinkPad P52 Packing?

Aside from the 8th Gen Intel CPU, the P52 can fit as much as up to 128GB of RAM inside. This is a first on a mobile product, and is made possible through Samsung’s 32GB SO-DIMM modules.

Unlike the P51 which came with a Maxwell-based Quadro M2200, the new P52 is available with a Pascal-powered Quadro P3200. Considering the M2200 is equivalent to the GTX 965M and the P3200 is equivalent to the GTX 1060 in terms of performance, this is a significant upgrade. This also makes the ThinkPad P52, essentially a VR-ready 15-inch notebook.

In terms of display, the new base option is a non-touch IPS screen with a 1920 x 1080 Full HD resolution. This has a brightness of 300 cd/m² with 72 % NTSC color gamut. The alternate screen option is a 3840 x 2160 4K UHD IPS panel. Which provides touch options, 400 cd/m² brightness and covers 100 % NTSC gamut as well as AdobeRGB.

For the most part, the new ThinkPad P52 retains the spirit of the P50 and P51’s design. The keyboard still uses a dedicated numpad, although the layout is slightly different.

Lenovo also adds one more Thunderbolt 3 port, replacing a single Type-A port. This is a welcome change considering it now has two Thunderbolt 3 connector options.

When Will the Lenovo ThinkPad P52 Mobile Workstation Be Available?

Lenovo intends to release this product sometime in late June 2018.