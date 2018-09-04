Lenovo’s Yoga C630 WOS is the First Snapdragon 850 Laptop

All-Day Battery with Snapdragon

It appears that Lenovo is the first to incorporate the Snapdragon 850 SoC. Specifically, on their the new Yoga C630 WOS notebook. WOS stands for “Windows on Snapdragon” and it is a 2-in-1 promising true all-day battery life. This is Windows 10 in S-mode, which is streamlined for security and performance. It does this by exclusively using apps only from the Microsoft Store.

The Snapdragon 850 itself is a tweaked version of the Snapdragon 845. It has 4 large Kryo 385 Gold cores running at 2.95GHz with four small Kryo 835 Silver cores. This is similar to the 845, except running 15GHz faster. It also has integrated Snapdragon X20 LTE Cat 18/13 modem, which can reach speeds of up to speeds of 1.2 Gbps.

Compared to the Snapdragon 835, the new SoC promises 30% more performance, 20% faster Gigabit LTE, and 20% more battery life.

Ideal for users on-the-go, the Yoga C630 WOS weighs a scant 1.2kg and has a 13.3-inch IPS touch screen. This has a resolution of 1920 x 1080 and supports inking, with a Lenovo Pen sold separately. In terms of memory and storage, users can either have 4GB or 8GB of LPDDR4X with 128GB or 256GB UFS 2.1. As for USB, there are two USB Type-C connectors available, one on each side.

How Much is the Lenovo Yoga C630 WOS?

These Yoga C630 WOS laptops will start at £899 and will be available by November.