Lenovo’s Yoga Chromebook 2-in-1 Comes with 15″ 4K Display

Premium, Powerful and Affordable Chromebook

Lenovo announced their first premium Chrome OS product at IFA 2018. This is the new Yoga Chromebook, crafted in an aluminium enclosure with Intel 8th Gen CPU inside. The Intel Core i5-8250U with integrated HD Graphics 620 is quite powerful by Chrombook standards. It also packs 8GB of RAM with either 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage.

As a premium Chromebook, it also has two USB-C ports, both of which are capable of charging. Additional storage expansion is available through a microSD card slot, as well as a USB Type-A port. The battery should last up to 10 hours with typical Chromebook use.

The new Yoga Chromebook 2-in-1 is also the first Chromebook to feature a 4K UHD IPS display. That means Lenovo has beaten even Google to the punch.

The bezels are quite thin, so the 15.6″ screen does not translate into having a larger body as well. In fact, it only measures 14.23″ x 9.8″ x 0.7″ (361.4mm x 248.9mm x 17.8mm) although it is not light at 4.2lbs (1.9kg).

How Much is the Lenovo Yoga Chromebook?

Lenovo is also offering a full HD variant which starts at just €799. Needless to say, the 4K UHD version costs more, but Lenovo did not reveal the pricing for that yet.