Less Than 6% of AMD Ryzen 9 3900X CPUs Achieve 4.6GHz

It wouldn’t be entirely unfair to say that AMD has something of a history of overstating the performance of their products. This isn’t, incidentally, a criticism that is solely levelled at Team Red. To put this into perspective, however, AMD recently had to settle a very long-standing argument over their older Bulldozer FX processors.

Following the release of a new video from ‘der8auer’, however, an exceptionally extensive customer survey has found that less than 6% of Ryzen 3900X processor owners are actually achieving the 4.6GHz boost clock speed advertised.

Based on the advertising specification of the AMD Ryzen 3900X, it should achieve a boost clock speed of 4.6GHz. Following the survey of 3000 owners, however, it was found that only 6% achieved this.

While there are a few question marks over the methodology (which, despite the video explaining a lot, we would’ve liked more detail) it a pretty strong against the figures AMD provided. Personally, although I’m not entirely certain what impact it would have, I’d have been curious to know what power management option the users were applying. In addition, what their idle and load temperatures were. There are a lot of factors that can impact a processors performance.

What Do We Think?

Despite this not being (or at least sounding) like great news for AMD, the 3900X is still an amazing processor. As such, you shouldn’t let news like this put you off owning one.

Even der8auer still admitted that despite these results, the Ryzen 3000 series as a whole is well recommended. It might, however, give Team Red something to think about over the coming weeks. Specifically as to exactly how they are marketing the range.

What do you think? Do you own an AMD Ryzen 3000 processor? How do you feel about its performance? – Let us know in the comments!