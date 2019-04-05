Lexar Announces the SL100 Pro Portable USB 3.1 Gen 2 SSD

High-Speed External USB-C Storage

Fast and portable storage is a must-have for any professional. Whether you are a video editor, photographer or work in the creative field, this can be difficult since most USB drives are simply not fast enough. So transferring large files like 4K UHD videos can take along time.

On the other hand, external storage which is genuinely fast can be quite bulky. Effectively encumbering the user in terms of portability.

Now Lexar has a storage solution which checks both boxes. This is the Lexar SL100 Pro portable SSD.

The device is a just 55 x 73.4 x 10.8 mm in size. Thus, it is small enough to stash in a pants pocket. It uses a USB 3.1 Gen 2 connector capable of read and write speeds of up to 950 MB/s and 900 MB/s respectively. That is faster than even internal SATA-based SSD drives.

How Much is the Lexar SL100 Pro SSD?

The Lexar SL100 Pro will be available starting April, with 250GB, 500GB and 1TB capacity options. The MSRP for these are $99, $149 and $279 USD.

The price is pretty good for what you are getting. It is also a convenient alternative that is actually fast enough for media transfers.