Lexus Wants To Play Spot the Difference in Gran Turismo Sport

Lexus UK have been in touch with us (yes, the car manufacturer). They wanted to know if our community fancied playing a little game. Are you up for it?…

Well, the rules of the game are simple. In this article, you will find 3 images offering side by side comparisons of the Lexus LC 500. All you have to do is try and determine which one is real (as in taken with a camera in the real world) and which one is a screenshot from Gran Turismo Sport.

As you can probably already tell, they wouldn’t be asking you if they thought it was easy!

Lexus UK Wants to Play A Game!

To celebrate the addition of the Lexus LC 500 into Gran Turismo Sport, the car manufacturer thought it would be fun (as well an amazing showcase of the game’s visual presentation) to see if you could tell the difference between a real-world photograph and in-game graphics.

Taken in London, the photographs clearly provided them with some challenges: “For some locations, we had to be on the street at 4 am and it was difficult to get the timings right because the sky was always going to be one of the biggest giveaways.”

You can, incidentally, learn more about the Lexus LC 500 via the link here!

How Can I Play?

Lexus UK will shortly be launching the competition via its social media channels.

I should note, it’s unclear if there’s going to be any ‘prize’ involved in this, but given that the promotion is being specifically pushed on their UK platform, however, if it is, it may be for residents of Great Britain & Northern Ireland only. Still, you can always try it out for a bit of fun!

Still, what do you think? Can you pick which is the real image and which is from Gran Turismo Sport? – Let us know what you think in the comments!