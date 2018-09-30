LG Announces the 32UK550 31.5″ 4K HDR10 FreeSync Monitor

Gaming and Work Monitor

LG has a new 31.5″ monitor for users who want to game and work on the same display. This is the new 32UK550-B and it is targeted for the mainstream market. The large monitor offers plenty of features for a reasonable price. This includes having a 4K UHD (3840 x 2160 resolution) VA panel with a 95% DCI-P3 colour space coverage. It also covers 100% of the sRGB colour gamut and comes factory calibrated.

While it is not an IPS panel, it offers reasonably mainstream 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms GtG response time, 3000:1 contrast ratio and 300 nits typical brightness. Furthermore, the 32UK550-B also supports AMD FreeSync dynamic refresh rate technology. Although it is only goes from 40 to 60Hz range. The monitor also supports HDR10 and features LG’s Super Resolution+ upscaling technology built-in. If that is not enough to entice gamers, it also features LG’s Dynamic Action Sync. This reduces input lag through bypassing internal processing.

In terms of connectivity, the monitor has a single DisplayPort 1.2, and two HDMI 2.0a ports.

How Much is the LG 32UK550?

According to Anandtech, the 32UK550-B’s initial focus market is in Japan for now and it will have a sub-$500 price tag. It starts shipping out in Japan on October 11 for ¥55,000. Other markets would most likely have to wait a few more months before it hits local retail stores.