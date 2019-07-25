LG HU85LA 4K Laser Projector Now Available for $5,999

LG‘s CineBeam HU85LA short-throw 4K UHD laser projector was unveiled before the holiday season last year. Now it is finally available, although don’t expect it to come cheap. Especially since the HU85LA is LG’s second generation 4K laser projector and even that first gen HU80KA is still pricey.

Right now the CineBeam HU85LA is priced at $5,999 while the HU80KA costs $2,999 USD. The big advantage with the latest model however is that it can create a 90-inch projection even from just two inches away. So it can practically sit on a table like a cable TV receiver would. If you can situate it further 7.2 inches, it can even project a 120-inch image.

HU85LA Laser Projector Features

Users can expect up to 2,700 ANSI lumens of brightness for this 4K UHD resolution projector. That means you can get clear images without the need for blackout curtains. HDR10 with Dynamic Tone Mapping also means that the picture quality will be much faithful to the original source than other projectors.

In terms of connectivity, it has a USB, Ethernet as well as HDMI ports. Additionally, it has voice command capability via LG’s ThinQ AI and it supports Google Assistant. It comes with an LG Magic Remote which accepts the voice commands.

Other Smart TV features include Netflix, Youtube, Amazon, Channel Plus, Google Play Movies, FandangoNow, and Spotify Music.

For more information and official specs, visit the product page here.