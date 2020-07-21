LG Launches the UltraGear 27GN950 4K UHD Gaming Monitor

LG Electronics (LG) is bringing new meaning to immersive gaming with its new UltraGear (model 27GN950), the world’s first 4K IPS 1-millisecond Gray-to-Gray (GTG) gaming monitor. A 2020 CES Innovation Award and Red Dot Design Award winner, the 27-inch model more than lives up to UltraGear’s name and reputation for gaming excellence and is a worthy successor to the brand’s first 1 ms GTG IPS gaming monitor (model 27GL850) introduced last year. Featuring advanced IPS displays, LG UltraGear monitors achieve stunning speed without compromising picture quality, contributing to the brand being named the top gaming-designed monitor in the United States.

The new UltraGear monitor builds on the fast, accurate colors of its predecessor to deliver 4K resolution for maximum gaming impact. A combination of speed, high resolution, and 98 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 color space gives gamers a total sense of immersion. And thanks to VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) technology, the 27GN950 can deliver virtually lossless 4K UHD images in 10-bit color with a 144 Hz refresh rate via just a single DisplayPort cable.

LG UltraGear 27GN950 4K UHD Gaming Monitor

LG’s one-of-a-kind monitor supports hardware calibration enabling the company’s proprietary Nano IPS display to offer the most precise color reproduction possible. And with VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification, the UltraGear 27GN950 guarantees a certain level of quality in the form of outstanding color accuracy, dynamic contrast, high luminance and a wide color gamut. NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible and support for HDR ensures enhanced image quality with reduced screen tearing and minimized stutter that works seamlessly with VESA DSC for an incredibly realistic and exhilarating gaming experience.

LG’s new UltraGear is the ideal all-in-one solution for those who livestream their gaming sessions thanks to its expansive 4K-resolution screen. The generously proportioned display can also be a big advantage for creative professionals when editing high-resolution files or accessing multiple applications simultaneously. What’s more, support for 10-bit color depth and hardware calibration gives the monitor the level of color accuracy needed for professional-level video production work.

Features

Display Type: Nano IPS

Screen Size: 27-inch

Resolution: 4K UHD (3,840 x 2,160)

Brightness: 400 nits (Typical)

Color Gamut: DCI-P3 98 percent

Color Bit: 1.07B

Refresh Rate: 144Hz

Response Time: 1 ms GTG

HDR: VESA DisplayHDR 600

Adaptive Sync: NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible

Stand: Height Adjustable / Pivot / Tilt

Connectivity: HDMI x 2 / DP x 1 / USB 3.0 / H/P out (Maxx Audio)

Specifications

Where Can I Learn More?

The 27GN950 will be the first LG UltraGear monitor to sport the new “wings” emblem designed specifically with victory in gaming in mind. Fans can expect to see the new LG UltraGear starting today in key markets of Europe, North America, Asia and other regions. Consumers should check with local retailers for price and exact date of availability.

If you do, therefore, want to learn more about this release, you can check out the official LG product website via the link here!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!