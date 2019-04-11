LG Patent Transparent Folding Phone Design

LG Smart Phones

While LG might not be the biggest name in term of smartphone design, they are not a branding to be ignored either. In terms of research and development, the company has some pretty huge resources at their disposal and in the world of smartphones, being innovative is pretty much the only thing you can do to stand out from the pack.

In a report via The Verge, however, their latest planned innovation sounds like something more from science fiction as LG has been granted a patent for a design indicating a transparent folding screen.

That’s Certainly Innovative

Many companies have been looking to push or tout their folding screen technology (most notably Samsung). For LG to take that a step further into making it transparent though? That’s certainly unusual.

Besides the potential application of augmented reality tools as well, I honestly can’t think of many benefits it would have. Well, I suppose it would make walking into lamp posts while using your phone less likely.

What Do We Think?

It is, of course, entirely common for companies to issue patents that are never followed up with a finished product. As such, while LG might have the patent in place this may not happen for a very long time or, indeed, ever at all.

It does, however, show that LG is at least thinking about the future of their phone technology. Even if they themselves are somewhat more reserved about folding phone technology.

What do you think? Would you be impressed with this design? – Let us know in the comments!