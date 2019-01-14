LG Release Console VS PC Gaming Reaction Test

LG Releasing Gaming Reaction Test

One of the key factors in being a good gamer in first person shooters is having quick reaction times. There are many games that are actually specifically designed to help you improve this. It seems, however, that LG has come up with a surprise offering for you to at least test or at least know your basic reaction speed ability.

It does, however, take it a step further by looking to compare console and PC users.

How Does The Test Work?

The test itself is rather simple. You’re given a screen with green buttons to push, the more (and faster) you react, the higher your score will be. You are then given a percentile based on how other people have performed. So far, however, it seems that console gamers might have something of an edge on PC. The current average results are:

Xbox One – 79.7

PS4 – 71.9

PC – 62.2

I would, however, perhaps suggest that PC users might be lower on the list more due to mouse speed than anything else. I don’t know about you, but I’m very specific about the speed of my mouse in balancing speed with accuracy.

Where Can I Try It?

The test (which seems to have a little endorsement of CoD: BO2) can be played via the link here!

You can, incidentally, also try and beat my score of 73. This was, I should add, my first attempt score. So no cheating with multiple attempts! I’m not saying it’s impossible, but it’s at least a yardstick for you to aim for! It still, incidentally, doesn’t mean you’d beat me at Overwatch.

What do you think? How did you score on the test? Did you beat me? – Let us know in the comments!