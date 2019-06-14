LG Releasing World’s First 1ms IPS Gaming Monitor

LG IPS Gaming Monitor

During this year’s E3, LG revealed their latest monitor, and somehow, we missed the news. Thankfully LG isn’t being too quiet about this one and sent out a press release. The new monitor is the LG UltraGear Nano IPS NVIDIA G-Sync Gaming Monitor. What’s amazing is that it is the first 1 millisecond IPS display.

NANO IPS?

Thanks to the Nano IPS panel, you’ll get fantastic colour reproduction from this panel. You can expect 98% of the DCI-P3 colour range, which is 135% of the sRGB range. If that’s not enough, you’ll find the 27″ model comes with 350 nits brightness, and the 38″ ultrawide comes with 450 nits brightness. Both models feature HDR too.

Refresh Rate

The good news keeps coming too, with the panel running at 144Hz out of the box, but it is overclockable to 175 Hz. This is backed up with Nvidia G-Sync technology for tear-free gaming. Meanwhile, the 27GL850 runs a QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution, while the 38GL950G runs at 3840 x 1600.

“Available in 38 (model 38GL950G) and 27-inch (model 27GL850) screen sizes, both UltraGear Nano IPS monitors feature fast 144Hz refresh rate, high screen resolutions (38GL950G: 3840 x 1600, 27GL850: 2560 x 1440) and wide colour gamut (DCI-P3 98 percent) for incredibly vibrant, flicker-free detailed images. The larger monitor is designed to increase gamers’ sense of immersion with its 21:9 aspect ratio, curved screen, virtually borderless design and the upgraded Sphere Lighting 2.0, RGB lights on the back of the monitor that heighten the ambience when gaming by altering the colours of the lights to match the on-screen action.”

Price and Availability

The monitors are set to release in July 2019, with pre-orders expected in the US from the 1st. It’ll hit European markets in Q3. Unfortunately, we don’t have pricing, but I can tell you now, it won’t be cheap.