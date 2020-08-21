LG Reveal 32UN650-W 4K UHD Monitor

LG has revealed its new 32UN650-W monitor this week. Not the most imaginative product name, but monitors never really get cool names, do they?! This latest one is quite the looker though, and clocks in at 31.5″, so it’s a pretty big panel for most users.

LG has deployed a 4K panel on this one too, giving you the full UHD experience of 3840 x 2160 pixels. Furthermore, they use one of their own LG Display IPS panels, which offers up impressive colour reproduction. You get 95% DCI-P3 wide colour gamut, giving you 1.07 billion colours (10bpc).

32UN650-W 4K UHD Monitor

It also supports a range of modern features, such as HDR10, albeit I don’t know to what standard, I would suspect it’ll be pretty somewhat reasonable though as the monitor has a 350 cm/m2 max brightness. You get AMD FreeSync, Black Stabilizing, Dynamic Action Sync (no idea what that is, likely blur reduction), and a 5ms response time (GTG). As for the rest, you get support for both DisplayPort 1.2a and HDMI, and there are two 5W speakers built-in should you need them.

Price and Availability

Unfortunately, LG hasn’t detailed the price just yet, but this is a fairly big 4K panel with some good features, so I’d expect it to be fairly expensive. We’ll update you as soon as we know more. It’s expected to hit retail by the end of this month.