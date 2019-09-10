LG Reveal First OLED TVs With Nvidia G-Sync

OLED displays are already being a huge hit, especially for LG. With their perfect black levels and crisp and colourful images, they’re a prime format for movies and gaming. Now, that’s about to get even better. Nvidia is providing their impressive G-Sync technology to LG’s 2019 OLED TVs (model 65/55E9, model 77/65/55C9). For those who want PC gaming on the big screen, this is an impressive partnership.

LG OLED G-Sync

With impressive picture quality, low input lag and ultra-fast response time, LG OLED TVs are well suited to gaming already. The addition of NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility raises the bar once more. Furthermore, the TVs offer an ultra-fast response time with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Input lag is around the 6 milliseconds range for 1440p content at 120 Hz and 13 milliseconds range for 4K content at 60 Hz.

HDR and Beyond

Both HDR10 and Dolby Vision are supported. Additionally, these can run at up to 120 frames per second for Full HD content. The TV’s take advantage of HDMI 2.1 specifications too. These include auto low latency mode (ALLM), enhanced audio return channel (eARC), and variable refresh rate (VRR). Furthermore, LG’s 2019 OLED TVs support cinematic audio formats including Dolby Atmos and Dolby TrueHD lossless sound technology. These models also incorporate LG’s deep learning-based AI sound for captivating virtual 5.1 surround.

What LG Had to Say

“It’s no secret LG OLED TVs are coveted by gamers world over and we are committed to optimizing the OLED gaming experience for them,” Sam Kim, senior vice president of the TV product planning division of Home Entertainment company at LG. “With NVIDIA G-SYNC adoption, we are showing that OLED TVs have the support and backing of the world’s top gaming hardware brand to make their products look their best.”

What Nvidia Had to Say

“We are excited to bring G-SYNC Compatible support to LG’s 2019 OLED TVs and HDMI Variable Refresh Rate support to our GeForce RTX 20-Series GPUs,” said Matt Wuebbling, head of GeForce marketing at NVIDIA. “Gamers will be blown away by the responsiveness and the lifelike visuals on these TVs when playing the latest PC games featuring real-time ray-tracing powered by GeForce.”

Price and Availability

NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible support for LG’s 2019 OLED TVs will become available in select markets via a firmware upgrade in the weeks to follow.