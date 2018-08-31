LG Shows Off 88-inch 8K OLED TV and 173-inch MicroLED TV

LG vs Samsung Display War Heats Up

Samsung may have unveiled their massive 85-inch 8K QLED at IFA 2018, but LG has an answer ready. They have their own larger 88-inch 8K OLED TV in their booth as well. That is not all. LG also prepared a massive 173-inch Micro LED display as an answer to Samsung‘s 146-inch 4K MicroLED.

LG’s booth at IFA 2018 seems to prioritize taking the steam away from Samsung’s show entirely. Either way, with the two display giants fighting, consumers are undoubtedly going to benefit with more options.

Other than having high-resolution screens, LG like Samsung, is also infusing AI technology to these displays. With the Google Assistant built in, LG’s AI TVs will offer a streamlined experience that allows users to expertly manage daily tasks, find answers to important questions and control compatible smart home devices.

When Will These LG OLED and MicroLED Displays be Available?

This is probably where Samsung has the advantage over LG. Especially considering Samsung already has a fall release date schedule for their 8K Q900 series QLED TVs. Samsung’s 146-inch micro LED is also out now. Meanwhile, LG is keeping mum regarding any release date plans for both their massive OLED and micro LED products.