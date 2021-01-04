LG Teases Big Display Announcements at CES 2021

LG Display, a world-leading innovator of display technologies, has announced that it will showcase the world’s first 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED (CSO) optimized for gaming at CES 2021.

The 48-inch Bendable CSO display utilizes OLED’s advantages as its paper-thin screen bends and unfolds with a curvature radius of up to 1,000R, meaning that it can be made to bend up to a radius of 1,000 mm without affecting the function of the display. It can therefore be turned into a flat-screen while watching TV and used as a curved screen while gaming. The curved display offers a uniform viewing distance from the middle of the screen to its edge, maximizing the visual immersion that is popular among gamers.

LG 48-inch Bendable Cinematic Sound OLED display

In addition to the above, the company’s CSO technology enables OLED displays to vibrate and make their own sound without the use of any speakers, offering a vivid sense of reality as if the on-screen characters were talking directly to the viewer. The 48-inch Bendable CSO display’s ultra slim film exciter, which is the part that vibrates the display, has been reduced to a thickness of just 0.6 mm from 9 mm and therefore allows viewers to enjoy a thinner screen as well as highly impressive sound.

OLED technology has recently been gaining attention in the gaming TV market for its superiority, as each pixel emits its own light, offering an infinite contrast ratio. This creates another level of vivid picture quality, along with the seamless experience delivered by a response time of 0.1 milliseconds (ms), a refresh rate of 120Hz per second, and a wide variable refresh rate range from 40Hz to 120Hz.

Moreover, for gamers who view screens for an extended period of time, LG Display’s OLED displays are particularly suitable because they are known for their eye comfort. They have been recognized and certified by leading global certification organizations as emitting low levels of blue light and being flicker-free.

Where Can I Learn More?

CES 2021 will officially start on January 11th and will run until the 14th. Albeit, due to the Coronavirus restrictions, this will be held as an online ‘digital-only’ event. – If you do, however, want to keep up to date with all the news and announcements made at the event, be sure to keep checking our website and social media portals for the latest news and announcements!

What do you think? – Let us know in the comments!