LG UltraGear 27GN88A Gaming Monitor QHD

  • Nano IPS 1ms technology providing the ultrahigh speed with exceptional graphics quality for total immersion
  • The 144Hz refresh rate lets gamers see the next frame more quickly and makes images to appear smoother
  • G-SYNC compatible minimizes screen tearing and stuttering for a smoother gaming experience
  • Ergonomic Stand offers expanded ergonomic adjustment of extend, retract, swivel, pivot, height and tilt
  • Connectivity technology: HDMI
  • Display size: 27.0 inches
  • Display technology: LED

Was £499.99

Now £289.99

