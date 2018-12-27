LG’s 2019 Soundbar Models Include Built-in Google Assistant

LG Preview Ahead of CES 2019

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2019) is only a few days away but LG wants everyone to know what to expect from their new soundbar line. For their 2019 models, LG has teamed up with Meridian Audio – pioneers of High-Resolution Audio. The result of which are soundbars with “smart functionality and a sleek, modern design.”

This collaboration in particular, involves the high-end SL10YG, SL9YG and SL8YG soundbars. All utilizing Meridian’s technology plus both Dolby Atmos and DTS:X support.

Meridian’s Bass & Space technology improves the soundstage and envelops listeners in rich, uncompromising sound and strong bass. Together with its Image Elevation technology designed to lift the soundstage and envelops listeners in rich, uncompromising sound in a more lifelike way to boost listeners’ sense of immersion, Meridian creates a true cinematic experience, delivering powerful surround sound like no other.

Do These Feature Voice Control?

Aside from the sound quality and sleek design, these soundbars also have Google Assistant built-in. This means users can issue commands without the need to reach for a remote control device. It can take commands such as “Hey Google, increase the volume,” or “Hey Google, what artist is playing?”

Furthermore, compatibility with the smart products make it possible to control connected devices throughout the home via voice command. Simply say, “Hey Google, ask LG to turn on the air purifier,” to the soundbar to make adjustments without leaving the couch.

Users attending CES 2019 will be able to experience these 2019 LG soundbars in person. Their booth will be inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on Central Hall #11100.