LG’s 2019 TV Lineup Includes 88-inch 8K OLED with HDMI 2.1

Featuring LG ThinQ Powered OLED TVs

LG first showcased their 88-inch OLED 8K television at CES 2018 last year. Now it will finally be part of their official 2019 TV lineup. 8K resolution means four times the 4K resolution. So that means 7680 x 4320 versus 3840 x 2160. That is 33,177,600 pixels vs 8, 294, 400.

While this is impressive enough, LG is also infusing their lineup with a second-generation α (Alpha) 9 Gen 2 intelligent processor and deep learning algorithm. That means the new models offer a higher level of AI picture and sound experience quality. This also means that these TVs have access to a wide selection of popular artificial intelligence services across multiple platforms. This includes newly implemented Amazon Alexa in addition to the built-in Google Assistant.

What Other TVs are Part of LG’s 2019 Lineup?

Aside from the 88-inch flagship Z9 OLED TV, the α9 Gen 2 also powers the company’s 2019 flagship 75-inch 8K LCD TV (model SM99).

Furthermore, LG’s 2019 premium LCD TVs lineup (SM9X and SM8X series) will roll out under a new name: NanoCell TV. According to the company, this is to better highlight the picture enhancement feature from the NanoCell technology (NanoColor), color accuracy in wide viewing angle (NanoAccuracy) and ultra-narrow thin bezel with sleek design (NanoBezel).

These LG NanoCell TVs also offer AI-enhanced picture and sound, powered by a deep learning algorithm, as well as the streamlined experience offered by ThinQ. Furthermore, all 2019 OLED TVs and selected NanoCell TVs with ThinQ AI will support high frame rate (HFR) through HDMI 2.1. The latest standard gives these units a leg up and are more future proof against the competition.

Where Can People See These 2019 TV Models?

See what other exciting innovations LG is bringing to this year’s CES by tuning in to the livestream of LG’s CES press conference below once it goes live at 8:00am PST on January 7, 2019.

Visitors to CES 2019 from January 8-11 are encouraged to visit booth #11100 of the Las Vegas Convention Center for a closer look at the LG’s 2019 TVs with ThinQ AI.