LG’s 38″ 144Hz IPS 1ms Gaming Monitor Now Listed for $1,996

LG unveiled the world’s 1st 1ms (gray-to-gray) IPS gaming monitors at E3 2019 last month. These are the 38″ 38GL950G and the 27″ 27GL850. Both UltraGear Nano IPS monitors featuring 144Hz refresh rates and high resolutions. The 38″ having a 3840 x 1600 resolution, while the 27″ version is natively 2560 x 1440. According to LG, these panels can also overclock further up to 175Hz.

Nano IPS means these monitors also have great colour reproduction. In fact, you can expect 98% of the DCI-P3 colour range, which is 135% of the sRGB range. In terms of brightness, the 27″ model is rated for 350 nits, while the 38″ model is 450 nits.

When Can I Buy This Gaming Monitor?

While LG did not announce pricing or firm launch dates at that time, we now have that information. Popular photography gear and PC hardware store B and H out of New York has now listed the 38″ 38GL950G on their website. While it is not available for purchase or pre-order yet, we now know that it will arrive around mid-September 2019. Furthermore, they list the price at $1,996 USD.

Unlike most other retail stores, B and H doesn’t have considerable mark-up and have prices very close to MSRP. So it is safe to say that this will be the standard price for this unit.

What About the 27″ LG 27GL850 Monitor?

Meanwhile, the LG 27GL850 is now available for pre-order for $499.99 USD. Although the actual product page at B and H does not mention the shipping date yet.